'Pappanji's' face changed as BJP alleges of resemblance with Modi

Face of 'Pappanji', a 60 feet tall effigy representing an old man, which will be burnt marking the New Year at Kerala's Kochi, had to be modified as BJP alleged that it had resemblance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Burning the Pappanji's effigy is the highlight of the carnival at Fort Kochi being held over the last several decades. It is believed to be a remnant of the Portuguese that once ruled the region.

On Thursday the local BJP workers staged a protest alleging that the image used for the face of the effigy resembled Modi and hence burning it would be an insult to the prime minister. BJP district leaders alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to defame the Prime Minister.

Organisers of the carnival, which included persons from various political parties, denied the allegations, but assured that they would make necessary modifications to ensure that the Pappanji's face did not resemble Modi.

On Friday sculptors made necessary modification in the image used for the face of the Pappanji. The sculptors said that the face was only under construction when the BJP staged the protest.

Crackers will be stuffed inside the effigy and it will be burnt on the new year eve marking the passing of 2022 and arrival of 2023.