Partial lockdown to begin in Kerala on May 4 as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Only essential services and some sectors like agriculture and construction will be allowed to function

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 03 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 23:09 ist
Presently, the partial lockdown has been announced till next Sunday. Credit: PTI File Photo

A partial lockdown will be in place in Kerala from Tuesday as the Covid-19 surge in the state continues.

The test positivity rate in Kerala reached 27.01 percent on Monday and the number of active cases increased to 3.45 lakh.

 

Only essential services and some sectors like agriculture and construction will be allowed to function. Presently, the partial lockdown has been announced till next Sunday. The situation will be reviewed afterwards and the partial lockdown may be extended.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stringent measures like shut down of districts witnessing a steep increase in cases might be required. However, a total lockdown in the state would be implemented only as a last resort, he said.

