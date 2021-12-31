Parts of Tamil Nadu may see heavy rainfall, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains in one or two areas of Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district in the next couple of days.

Heavy rains are also likely in the delta districts and in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur districts over the next few days.

The regional meteorological centre has also predicted moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms for the next five days in the Union Territory of Puducherry, in Karaikkal area, and most coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The interior districts of the state will also experience heavy rains in the next couple of days.

Also read: Northeast monsoon dumps 57% excess rainfall in Tamil Nadu in 2021

Chennai on Thursday witnessed heavy and uninterrupted rains due to a cloud burst for six hours, which the weathermen had not predicted, leading to heavy water-logging

Three people were electrocuted in the waterlogging in Chennai and adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin declared a holiday for all schools and colleges and non-essential government offices in the capital city and adjoining districts on Friday owing to incessant rains.

Check out latest videos from DH: