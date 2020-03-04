Passenger's death during strike triggers row in Kerala

Passenger's death during flash bus strike triggers row in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 04 2020, 21:08pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 00:41am ist
Representative image

The death of a 64-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram during a flash strike by the state transport employees on Wednesday is snowballing into a major political row.

The deceased, identified as Surendran, collapsed while waiting for bus. He died though he was rushed to the hospital.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress alleged that the lapses on part of the government in sorting out the flash strike by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation workers that lasted for four hours led to this death and inconvenienced hundreds of commuters. The Kerala State Human Right Commission also initiated a case.

The KSRTC employees went on flash strike after police arrested some employees following a tussle with private bus operators.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Comments (+)
 