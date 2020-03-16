Passengers in Bengaluru lose calm over quarantine process amid coronavirus scare

After passengers' fury at one quarantine centre in Akash Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday, East Point College of Medical Sciences in Virgonagar, another quarantine centre identified by the state health department, has asked the department to send only those passengers who fall under risk category B to be quarantined. This quarantine centre is 26 km from the Bengaluru International Airport.

Dr Shivakumar, resident medical officer, East Point College of Medical Sciences, told DH, "East Point Hospital has 100 beds. We have asked the department to send only those who are risk category B for quarantining here."

A day after 60 passengers from an Air France Flight that arrived in the city on Saturday midnight created a furore on being sent to Akash Institute of Medical Sciences for quarantining, this time a different quarantine centre has been selected by the officials.

Explaining why passengers of the entire flight are being sent to quarantine centres despite being asymptomatic and below 60 years of age, Dr M Manjula, District Health Officer of Bangalore Rural, told DH, "Ideally, the risk-based classification has to happen at the airport. But we are getting messages from the Airport Health Organisation to do the classification at the quarantine centre and then send them home. Previously, the system ran smoothly. Category 1 would be sent to Rajiv Gandhi, category 2 were sent to quarantine and category 3, home. Now they are asking us to take them to quarantine centre, screen them and send them home. On Sunday, it was Akash. On Monday it is East Point."

Manjula says passengers are well behaved till they clear immigration but start misbehaving when taken to quarantine centres.

"We are only doing our job. When we took them to the quarantine centre in Akash on Saturday midnight, we served them biscuits and water but they refused. Since health workers are at risk when they screen passengers, they are supposed to wear masks and we are supposed to maintain a distance of one metre. They refused to wear masks. They refused to even enter the facility. They all wanted to go home. In the morning, we gave them the same food that was being provided to the risk category B passengers who had previously come to the facility. Finally by afternoon, the 60 passengers were let go," she said.