'Patient not provided bed in 30 minutes at Covid-19 hospitals to be treated as grave crime'

Denial of admittance to patients in a Covid-19 care hospital will be treated as a very serious crime, warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reddy ordered that a bed to the needy person should be provided within half an hour of approaching the hospital.

Last week, a meagre wage earner died at the Anantapuram government general hospital, after allegedly refused admission by the staff.

The middle-aged person having breathing difficulty and his wife, daughter who brought him there took shelter under a tree. Deprived of medical attention, the man died a few hours later.

On Tuesday, the chief minister appealed to the hospital authorities, doctors to show compassion in this pandemic situation.

At the same time, Reddy forewarned that the collectors, joint collectors of the respective districts where such complaints arise, would be held directly accountable.

Andhra Pradesh has been adding new cases and deaths in shocking numbers lately. It surpassed the one lakh mark in Covid-19 cases on Monday. The death tally breached the 1000 figure a day before.

The record high addition was 8,147 cases, on 24 July.

With 7,948 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, total cases in the state are 1,10,297, out of which 56,527 are active. 1,148 people have succumbed to the virus and co-morbidities, till now.

Reddy’s Tuesday review of the Coronavirus scenario comes in the wake of these alarming statistics.

“A patient saying that he is rejected a bed questions our humanitarian, societal conscience. No hospital should ever say that there is no bed. I am very categorical about this,” the chief minister instructed officials.

Health officials informed that, as of now, about 32,000 beds are made available in 128 district Covid-19 hospitals, and 8,000 odd beds in the state level hospitals.

Despite the absence of major corporate hospitals in AP, the death rate is under control with only 1.04% mortality, whereas the national average rate is 2.25%, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 17.5 lakh Covid-19 tests till Tuesday morning, with an average of 32,761 tests per a million population.