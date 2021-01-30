Pay revision on cards in Kerala as elections near

The five lakh odd government employees and teachers in Kerala can expect a pre-poll bonanza as the 11th Pay Revision Commission appointed by the government submitted its report on Friday recommending minimum salary of Rs 23,000 and maximum to Rs 1.66 lakh, which is now Rs 16,500 and Rs 1.2 lakh respectively, with retrospective effect from July 2019.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front government had already announced that pay revision for government employees and teachers would be implemented by April, while the term of the present government will end by May. Hence the Pinarayi Vijayan government is likely to act swiftly on the pay commission report.

Previous promise

The previous Congress government in Kerala had also implemented pay revision towards the end of their tenure in 2016.

In view of the acute financial crunches being faced by the government, the pay commission headed by former secretary of shipping ministry K Mohandas also suggested that employees retiring this year may be give one year extension so that the state could defer retirement benefits of around Rs 5,700 crore for one year.

The pay revision recommendations would cause additional financial obligation of Rs. 4,810 crore to the government.

The pay commission recommended up to one year leave with 40% salary for taking care of bedridden parents and children below the age of three was also proposed.

Increasing paternity leave from 10 days to 15 days, additional pension of Rs 1,000 to those aged above 80 were also proposed.