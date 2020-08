Puducherry PCC President A V Subramanian tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and has been advised home quarantine, health department sources said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI that samples collected from Subramanian had tested positive.

Subramanian, the former Speaker of the Puducherry assembly, has been placed under home quarantine.