PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani hospitalised in Kerala after falling ill

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, who arrived in Kerala on June 26, has fallen ill following which he was admitted to a hospital here, party sources said.

Madani, who is a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, reached the city on Monday night after the Supreme Court allowed him to enter his home state to visit his ailing father.

While on the way to his village in Kollam district, in an ambulance, Madani complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

"He is diagnosed with high blood pressure. It remains high. He is currently not fit to travel all the way to his village," a senior party leader told PTI.

The party leaders urged the workers not to throng the hospital as Madani will not be able to meet anyone due to his health condition.

Madani has been out on bail since 2014 after the apex court granted relief in light of the undertrial's poor health, but he was ordered not to leave Bengaluru.

In April 2023, the top court granted him permission to visit Kerala on a plea seeking relaxation of the bail conditions imposed by it.

But, his visit was delayed after the Karnataka government sought an "exorbitant" amount for the security of the PDP leader.

At least 12 policemen from the Karnataka police department are escorting Madani for his safety and security, and the court has directed him to bear all their expenses for the trip.

This was his second visit to the state in six years. He will be in Kerala till July 8.