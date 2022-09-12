‘People are vexed with KCR. They see BJP as the alternative’

Since being made Telangana BJP chief in 2020, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has delivered remarkably well for the party, so much so that the party leadership has begun to see the state as its next destination in its Mission South. Sanjay tells DH’s Prasad Nichenametla how he plans to win Telangana for the BJP.

The BJP has pulled off noteworthy wins in the last two years, snatching Dubbaka, Huzurabad Assembly seats from the ruling TRS and registering a big growth in the Hyderabad civic body polls. How did you manage this?

The main factor is the fury building against the ruling TRS in the state in every section -- farmers, women, youth, etc. BJP workers have been agitating for resolution of people’s problems despite facing attacks from TRS cadres, police arrests. We were able to instil public confidence that the BJP is the right alternative in Telangana. And wherever bypolls took place, like in Dubbaka, Huzurabad, we could clearly explain to voters about welfare support received from the Narendra Modi government – from subsidised rice to toilets to graveyard construction funds -- which otherwise the TRS would have never let them know.

As we expose the TRS’ corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project down to village-level plantation programmes, Telangana people are appreciating Modi’s honesty and ability to provide corruption-free governance. Voters are accepting that having governments from the same party at the Centre and in the state would be beneficial to Telangana.

But still, aren’t you being overambitious in aiming to win the state in 2023? In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP won just one seat and lost election deposits in over 100 of 119 seats?

The BJP started off with just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984, one of them being Telangana’s Hanumakonda. Now, we have over 300 MPs, including me. We were ridiculed then, and we could be facing some derision here now. But we are steadfastly strengthening the party at booth level and holding mega-rallies frequently attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda. We will get more than 80 seats, despite facing the combined attack of the TRS-AIMIM-Left and the Congress.

Will BJP ally with the TDP for the 2023 polls, as is being rumoured?

Let there not be any confusion about this: Win or lose, the BJP will go it alone in Telangana in every constituency. I cannot comment on the affairs in other states like Andhra Pradesh.

You have been levelling corruption charges against Chief Minister KCR’s family, vowing to send them to jail. Do you have any proof of corruption?

Our information is that in whichever Hyderabad-based company a central probe agency raid occurs, links of involvement of KCR’s son, daughter, and his family members emerge. KCR himself would be surprised at the wealth his children – IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha -- have amassed. The sleuths will knock on the doors of the KCR household one day.

Neck-deep in corruption, KCR does not spare even the free power meant for farmers. We have proof that KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse has been guzzling enough power to illuminate 30 villages. He discourages farmers from growing paddy, but sows the same himself.

You have made some vitriolic comments, especially during the Hyderabad civic polls, when you said “surgical strikes” would be made in Hyderabad old city to flush out Rohingya Muslims…

What is wrong in what I said? Is Hyderabad a choultry/sanctuary for anyone to settle here without a valid passport, visa, etc. On what basis are the Rohingya Muslims provided shelter here? What is the purpose of their stay here? Shouldn’t the state government be concerned about what activities they are involved in?

My stand remains that we would not let anyone stay here illegally when we come to power.

Are you hopeful of being made Chief Minister if the BJP comes to power in the state?

It is foolish to think anyone in the BJP operates with the agenda of occupying a power position. Committed BJP workers toil with the sole aim of bringing the party to power. The party has with immense confidence given me, an ordinary party worker and a first time legislator, a great responsibility. My target is to win (the Munugodu bypoll this year and) the Assembly elections next. The CM decision will be made by the central leadership at the apt time, considering the legislators’ opinions and situation then.

How is the response to your ‘Prajasangrama Padayatra’?

We are receiving a fantastic reception everywhere. In fact, the public response can be gauged by the jittery reaction from the TRS government resorting to illegal arrests, several attempts to halt the foot march. Even my party chief J P Nadda attended the Hanumakonda public rally last month.

My yatra is following PM Modi’s concept that our policies and manifesto should reflect the suffering of the common man on the ground. The yatra is a feedback exercise to know what the Telangana people, vexed by KCR’s rule, expect from a BJP government.

Since “monarch” KCR may decide to call for elections anytime, we are also prepping, with bike-yatras in every Assembly constituency and other people-connect programmes. We are ready for polls anytime.