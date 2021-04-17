People entering Kerala now have to register on this app

In view of the Covid-19 second wave, Kerala Police instructed that all persons entering Kerala from other countries and states should register in the Covid Jagratha portal (https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/).
The State Disaster Management Authority instructed that all marriages and functions like housewarming should be also registered in Covid Jagratha portal.
