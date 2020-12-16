People forget Tamil after coming to power: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that those who came to power by speaking Tamil forgot the language after coming to power.
"Tamil people are ready to learn all languages. The sweetest language is Tamil. I can't say I don't like Hindi but our language is wonderful too," Haasan said in Tirunelveli.
On forming an alliance with Rajinikanth, he said, "This is not a suitable time to talk about an alliance with Rajini."
