People forget Tamil after coming to power: Kamal Haasan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 14:09 ist
Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that those who came to power by speaking Tamil forgot the language after coming to power.

"Tamil people ​​are ready to learn all languages. The sweetest language is Tamil. I can't say I don't like Hindi but our language is wonderful too," Haasan said in Tirunelveli. 

Also read — May join hands with Rajini if ideologies converge: Kamal Haasan

On forming an alliance with Rajinikanth, he said, "This is not a suitable time to talk about an alliance with Rajini."

Kamal Haasan
Tamil Nadu
Makkal Needhi Maiam
Rajinikanth

