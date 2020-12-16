People forget Tamil after coming to power: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that those who came to power by speaking Tamil forgot the language after coming to power.

"Tamil people ​​are ready to learn all languages. The sweetest language is Tamil. I can't say I don't like Hindi but our language is wonderful too," Haasan said in Tirunelveli.

On forming an alliance with Rajinikanth, he said, "This is not a suitable time to talk about an alliance with Rajini."