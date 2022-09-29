People gave relief for knee pain during Yatra: Rahul

People gave relief for knee pain during Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said that he is confident that Congress in Kerala is in safe hands as he met many youngsters and women party workers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 29 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 22:20 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo

After walking over 500 km for the Kerala leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared with his party colleagues in the state how he was getting relief from knee pain.

In a light chat with party senior leaders at the culmination of the yatra in the state on Thursday, Rahul said that whenever his knee pain aggravated, either someone from the public or some party leaders used to pull him out by telling something or doing something.

"A letter handed over to him by a girl during the yatra also helped," he says.

Pulling out the letter from his pocket, Rahul said, "Yesterday I was having very rough time and suddenly this girl gave me this letter. In the handwritten letter, she says, 'with hardship there has to be ease'. Suddenly I was thinking hardship...hardship..hardship...and she gave me the letter and it's written hardship has to be eased out. Somebody has come and helped me at my most difficult time."

In a six-minute video shared by the Congress, Rahul also recollected how some leaders fell while walking. He said that he could understand the pains of others as he suffered the pain caused by the death of his father and grandmother.

Rahul also said that he is confident that Congress in Kerala is in safe hands as he met many youngsters and women party workers. He also said that more women need to be brought to senior levels and more youngsters and people from backward communities should be brought to the party.

