People steal beer bottles after truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh

People stole beer bottles after a truck carrying alcohol cases overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district.
The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram on Monday evening.
As the entire load of 200 cases of beer bottles fell on the ground, locals in the area scurried to steal them instead of helping the truck driver and cleaner, who escaped the accident with minor injuries.
A footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
అనకాపల్లి కసింకోట రోడ్డులో బయ్యవరం జాతీయ రహదారిపై బీర్ బాటిల్స్ లోడుతో వెళ్తున్న వ్యాన్ బోల్తా. బీరుల కోసం పరుగులు తీసిన జనం. 200 కేసుల బీర్ బాటిల్స్ నేలపాలు. #AndhraPradesh#Visakhapatnam #Vizag pic.twitter.com/OY3PxLonJT
— Vizag News Man (@VizagNewsman) June 6, 2023
Similar incidents of people stealing liquor bottles after road accidents involving alcohol-carrying trucks have been reported in the state in the past.
