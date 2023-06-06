People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles after truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh

A footage of the incident has gone viral on social media

IANS
IANS, Visakhapatnam,
  • Jun 06 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 12:54 ist
Liquor bottles looted after truck overturns in Andhra. Credit: IANS Photo

People stole beer bottles after a truck carrying alcohol cases overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district.

The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram on Monday evening.

Also Read: Changes approved in Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act

As the entire load of 200 cases of beer bottles fell on the ground, locals in the area scurried to steal them instead of helping the truck driver and cleaner, who escaped the accident with minor injuries.

A footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Similar incidents of people stealing liquor bottles after road accidents involving alcohol-carrying trucks have been reported in the state in the past.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

