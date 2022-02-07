People waiting to see DMK govt out, says TN BJP chief

People waiting to see DMK government out, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

He alleged that DMK was opposing NEET only because the party functionaries were running medical colleges

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Feb 07 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 19:34 ist
BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to see the DMK government out of power, BJP State president K Annamalai said here on Monday. There was a shortage of vaccines against Covid-19 in Coimbatore district after the DMK came to power, he said while introducing the BJP candidates for the urban civic polls.

Referring to the virtual election campaign by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Annamalai said the DMK chief has started telling lies and decided to campaign against the BJP.

Also Read | Special TN Assembly session on Tuesday; will pass NEET bill again: Stalin

Linking the issue with Stalin on his remarks that the BJP imposed NEET on the States, he said the BJP was instrumental in providing double the medical seats that were given during the Congress rule.

He added that the NEET was not against the students or the State. He alleged that DMK was opposing NEET only because the party functionaries were running medical colleges.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
India News
NEET
DMK
BJP
M K Stalin
K Annamalai

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 