People with travel history to China under observation

People who have history of recent visit to China and other countries wherein people have been affected with Coronavirus have been kept under observation in the district and none of them have tested positive. Reports of all have tested negative and there is no need to get panicked here, said District Health Officer Dr S V Munyal.

Dr Munyal told DH on Tuesday that people who have travelled to international destinations wherein coronavirus cases have been reported are screened at international airports and those testing positive are quaratined. Those who test negative are allowed to go to their homes, but are kept under observation and we too have been observing those with travel history to China and other affected countries.

He said, Health Department has taken all measures to treat patients if tested positive and an isolation ward has been kept ready at District Hospital with necessary medicines and staff has been deputed for it. There are no suspects of coronavirus in the district, he added.