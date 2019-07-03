Personal pain drives IT firm CEO to elderly care sector

After stepping down from the helms of leading IT firm UST Global, Sajan Pillai is stepping into elderly care sector, striking a personal chord.

Sajan is planning to set up world-class elderly care facilities in Bengaluru, apart from a couple of locations in Kerala.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Sajan who steered UST Global as its chief executive officer till recently, decided to set up the elderly care facilities as he could not spend quality time with his parents owing to his tight overseas works.

"My parents did not want me to come back as they don't want me to sacrifice my career. Like me, many are suffering this pain. I was really helpless when my father died two years back. That pain made me think of a project of giving proper care to the elderly," said Sajan.

His plan is to set up facilities that offer world-class elderly care and he launched a venture titled SP Life Care. The firm's initial plans include a facility at Bengaluru. "We are trying to acquire about 7.5 acres of space where gaming and entertainment facilities are now running. The talks are in advanced stages and hope to formally announce it soon," said Sajan.

SP Life Care already acquired space in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi for setting up the project that would provide residential facility and world-class assisted living support for the elderly.

Sajan said that a large number of employee in the IT sector, who are working abroad, had already welcomed the initiative.

Sajan also announced venture capital support of up to $75 million to help the start-ups in Kerala. He would also offer mentorship and connection to market to the startups especially in B2B, health care and technology sectors.