Petition against PM for flouting road rules in Kerala road show

An individual has sought action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flouting road rules during his road show in Kochi on Monday.

The petitioner, Jayakrishnan hailing from Thrissur, said that the Prime Minister standing on the footrest of a moving vehicle amounted to violation. Flowers showered on the Prime Minister even blocked the view of the vehicle he was travelling in.

"Law should be applicable to all. The Prime Minister should be a model to the society and hence should not have flouted the rules. His government was taking swift legal actions against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Such persons should ensure that they also abide by the rules," Jayakrishnan told a section of the media.

He sent petitions to Kerala state police chief and the motor vehicles department seeking action. He said that he would move the Kerala High Court in case no action was taken.

Jayakrishnan seemed to be more provoked as the Kerala government recently installed 736 artificial-intelligence based surveillance cameras on all major roads for booking road rule violations.

The state motor vehicles department that installed the cameras announced that road rules would be strictly enforced and even couple carrying children in two-wheelers would be booked.