Petition seeking probe against CPM leader in Kerala

Petition seeking probe into allegations against CP(I)M leader in Kerala

Meanwhile, the allegation against E P Jayarajan is likely to be discussed in the CPM state committee meeting on Friday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 28 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 19:34 ist
E P Jayarajan. Credit: Facebook/@epjayarajanonline

Putting the CPM government in Kerala in a tight spot over the allegations against its senior leader and left-front convenor E P Jayarajan, a Youth Congress leader gave a petition to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities in construction of an Ayurveda resort in which Jayarajan's wife and son have investments.

Youth Congress state general secretary Jobin Jacob filed the petition seeking probe into the allegations that the resort in Kannur was constructed without getting mandatory nod from the local body. The Vigilance was learnt to have sought the government's nod for further action on the matter.

Meanwhile, the allegation against E P Jayarajan is likely to be discussed in the CPM state committee meeting on Friday. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters after the politburo meeting on Wednesday that matters regarding the state would be dealt with at the state level. He also maintained that the party central leadership was unaware of the allegations.

CPM senior leader P Jayarajan reportedly raised the allegations against E P Jayarajan at CPM state meeting recently.

Kerala
CPM
CPI(M)
India News

