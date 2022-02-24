Petrol bomb hurled at Ajith fans, one injured in TN

Petrol bomb hurled at actor Ajith fans outside cinema hall in TN, one injured

Security has been beefed up in front of other theaters in the city following the incident

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Feb 24 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall screening actor Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai early on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am, when Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area when the duo came on a bike and threw the petrol bomb at him before fleeing, police said.

Kumar sustained minor injuries in the explosion, which caused tense moments in the area, they said. Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as motive behind the crime.

Security has been beefed up in front of other theaters in the city following the incident. Investigation is underway, they added.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others released worldwide today.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Tamil Nadu
Ajith Kumar
valimai
Petrol bomb

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

 