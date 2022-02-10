Petrol bombs hurled at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters in Chennai

A group of men, who came on a motorcycle, hurled three petrol bombs at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu BJP in Chennai in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at Kamalalayam, the state BJP HQ, at around 1.30 am on Thursday when the men came on a motorcycle and hurled bombs at the building. No one was hurt in the incident.

Hours after the incident, one person, identified as Vinodh, has been detained in connection with the incident by the police, who is scanning CCTV footage to nab the other culprits. Police said Vinodh is a repeat offender as he had been caught twice in the past for hurling petrol bombs at a police station in 2017 and at a TASMAC liquor shop in 2015.

This is the second time that Kamalalayam has come under attack from miscreants – the BJP HQ faced petrol bombs in 2007 at the height of protests against DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s comments against Lord Ram and in favour of the controversial Sethusamudhram project.

In a complaint filed before the Mambalam police station, M Chandran, State Office Secretary, demanded additional security for the BJP HQ in the wake of the incident.

“The petrol bombs have been hurled to cause damage to the BJP HQ and to hurt those living inside the building. A similar incident had taken place in 2007. The government should probe the terror incident and punish the culprits,” Chandran said in his complaint.