Petrol to get cheaper in Tamil Nadu as Finance Minister slashes excise duty

Postponing “deeper reforms” to ensure the state’s “debt overhang” is corrected till overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday presented the revised Budget for 2021-2022 fiscal whose deficit now stands at 4.33 per cent of GSDP.

The three-hour-long speech by Thiaga Rajan — a former top banker — to the House saw one of the major poll promises of the DMK partly fulfilled. The price of petrol will go back to double-digits with the state government effecting a reduction of Rs 3, though the promise was to reduce the price by Rs 5, and that of diesel by Rs 4.

The reduction in the price of petrol will come into effect from Saturday. “This Government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working class people in the State. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs 1,160 crore a year,” Thiaga Rajan said in his speech.

During his speech, Thiaga Rajan gave an assurance that the DMK government will fulfil all its election promises one by one as he batted for increasing the tax GSDP ratio of the state.

“The most significant finding in the White Paper is the deterioration of the tax GSDP ratio of Tamil Nadu by 3.02 per cent from 8.48 per cent in 2006-07 to just 5.46 per cent in 2020-21. In current GSDP terms, this represents loss of about Rs 65,000 crore worth of revenue per annum. Through improved administration and plugging of leakages, revenue collections can be substantially stepped up,” he said.

Targeted actions would be taken against tax evasion based on advanced data analytics, he said, adding that the total number of roving squads will be increased to 100 and equipped with vehicles and RFID reading devices to prevent movement of vehicles without bills.

He also announced an effective Samadhan Scheme to clear the pending dues of Rs 28,000 crore under Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax and other legacy legislations.

The Government will also publish a Citizen’s Budget along with the Budget from 2022-23 onwards in simple and non-technical language to encourage greater public understanding and informed debate on Government’s finances.

“Given that the economy is still just recovering from the impact of successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the time is not yet ripe for fiscal consolidation. Hence, revenue deficit for the year 2021-22 is expected to go up from the unrealistic Interim Budget Estimates of Rs.41,417.30 crore to Rs.58,692.68 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates 2021-22,” he said.

The increase in revenue deficit is on account of the exceptional times that “we find ourselves in and does not detract in the least from this Government’s commitment to fiscal rectitude and consolidation in the coming years, so emphatically indicated in the White Paper,” he said.

He also said as soon as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is overcome, deeper reforms will be undertaken to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s debt overhang is corrected without any delay.

The budget said the first corridor under the Phase-II project of Chennai Metro will be operational by June 2025. The finance minister said efforts are on to study the feasibility of bringing metro to Madurai.

The government also announced setting up of Tidel (IT) Parks at Thoothukudi, Vellore, Tiruppur and at Thiruchitrambalam in Villupuram district, while establishment a defence component manufacturing park at Coimbatore over 500 acres at a cost of Rs 225 crore.

Thiaga Rajan also said the government will appoint a High Level Committee of educationists and experts to formulate a distinct State Education Policy for Tamil Nadu in keeping with the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the State.

On Covid-19, the budget said against a capacity to vaccinate 8 lakh persons a day, the state receives on an average 2.4 lakh vaccines. He also announced that the famous Arulmigu Baladhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani will establish a Siddha medical college.