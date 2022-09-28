PFI ban: Kerala CM holds high-level meeting with police officials

PFI ban: Kerala CM holds high-level meeting with police

State police chief Anil Kant told Vijayan that everything is under control and the Superintendents of Police of all the 14 districts have been asked to be on high alert

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 28 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 21:07 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hours after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met top state police officials to take stock of the situation and draw elaborate plans to ensure that everything is kept under control.

In a related development, the RSS office at Aluva in Ernakulam district was provided Central security.

Also Read | BJP demands Vijayan remove ally INL, minister over links with banned PFI

Meanwhile, PFI state General Secretary A Abdul Sathhar, in a press statement, said that the PFI has been wound up and asked its cadres to stop all political activities and organisation work.

News also came the Kerala Police, acting on the directions of the National Investigation Agency, took Sathar into custody and is now kept at the Kollam Police Club waiting for the NIA officials to arrive to take him away.

In an early morning joint operation last week, the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate took into custody several top level state and national leaders of the PFI from various parts of the state in two cases registered at Delhi and in the state.

Those who were named in the case registered in Delhi were immediately taken to Delhi and produced before a court there and those named in the case in the state before local courts here.

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News
PFI
PFI Ban

