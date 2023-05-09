PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids under way at six places in Tamil Nadu; 2 detained

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case related to unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and detained two people, officials said.
Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai regional president of PFI and Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni have been detained, officials said, adding the raids are underway in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts.
Also Read: UP ATS arrests 2 alleged members of Popular Front of India
So far, nearly a dozen cadre of PFI have been arrested by the NIA since registering the case early last year.
The case relates to conspiracy and unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, the officials said.
They said the outfit has been accused of organising training with deadly weapons for the cadres and using them to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state levels.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament
Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks
Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Lionel Messi wins Laureus award
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news