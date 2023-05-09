PFI case: NIA raids under way at 6 places in TN

PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids under way at six places in Tamil Nadu; 2 detained

So far, nearly a dozen cadre of PFI have been arrested by the NIA since registering the case early last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 09 2023
  • updated: May 09 2023, 12:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case related to unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and detained two people, officials said.

Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai regional president of PFI and Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni have been detained, officials said, adding the raids are underway in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts.

Also Read: UP ATS arrests 2 alleged members of Popular Front of India

The case relates to conspiracy and unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, the officials said.

They said the outfit has been accused of organising training with deadly weapons for the cadres and using them to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state levels.

India News
Tamil Nadu
NIA
PFI
SDPI

