PFI crackdown: NIA files chargesheet against 58 in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against 58 persons in Kerala associated with the banned outfit Popular Front of India.

The chargesheet filed at a special court in Kochi charged the accused of conspiring to create problems between different communities and groups in the country and spreading violent extremism and Jihad with the aim of dismembering the country and taking it over by establishing Islamic Rule by 2047.

According to the chargesheet, the investigation found that PFI had established various wings and units, like a reporters wing, physical and arms training wing, and service/hit teams. It was also imparting arms training to the members under the cover of physical education and yoga training. The service/hit teams were used to execute orders of their parallel courts known as ‘Dar-ul-Qaza’.

Those charge-sheeted include PFI state general secretary Abdul Satar, Socialist Democratic Party of India state general secretary P K Usman and many other prominent leaders. Various sections of IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act were invoked against the accused, the NIA informed.

Among the 58 charge-sheeted, 16 were held during the statewide crackdown of NIA recently, while others were earlier held by Kerala police. The killing of RSS leader Srinivasan at Palakkad district last year was also included in the chargesheet as some of the PFI activists accused in the case were involved in the larger conspiracy also.

NIA raided more than a hundred places in Kerala last September. As many as 17 properties identified as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ were attached and 18 bank accounts of the accused were frozen.