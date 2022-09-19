PFI leader held in Kerala RSS member murder case

PFI leader arrested in Kerala RSS member murder case

Aboobaker Siddik, was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on April 16

PTI
PTI, Palakkad, Kerala,
  • Sep 19 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 22:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A leader of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of an RSS leader in Kerala's Palakkad district in April this year, police said.

Palakkad district secretary of PFI, Aboobaker Siddik, was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on April 16.

He was also allegedly part of a group of PFI activists who had prepared the list of leaders of various political organisations including the BJP, CPI(M) and Youth League -- the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- to be targeted in their retaliatory attacks, a police officer told PTI.

Rejecting the charges against Siddik, the PFI accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government of trying to hunt down its workers in the state as it was upset with the huge turnout in a rally organised by the PFI in Kozhikode recently.

Over 20 people, who were workers of or affiliated to the PFI or its political offshoot Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), were arrested in connection with Srinivasan's killing.

According to the police, Srinivasan was killed in retaliation for the murder of PFI leader Subair (43) on April 15.

Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here on April 16, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on April 15 afternoon.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Popular Front of India
Kerala
India News
RSS
Palakkad

What's Brewing

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

 