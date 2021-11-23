PFI office-bearer held in RSS leader's murder in Kerala

An office-bearer of the Popular Front of India was arrested by the police on Monday in connection with the murder of an RSS local leader at Palakkad district in Kerala on November 22.

The BJP state leadership has been demanding a probe by the NIA into the incident and BJP state president K Surendran had also petitioned union home minister Amit Shah in this regard.

RSS local leader A Sanjith, 27, was murdered by a gang in front of his wife at Kinaserry in Palakkad.

Palakkad district police chief R Viswanadh told the media that the identity of the arrested could not be revealed as certain procedures are still pending. Others involved in the murder would be nabbed soon, he said.

There were reports that two more persons were in police custody in connection with the murder. Weapons used for the murder were earlier recovered. The one arrested was taken to the murder spot on Tuesday for evidence collection.

BJP alleged that the CPM and the PFI were having nexus in Kerala and hence an effective probe into the murder of the RSS worker as well as that of another BJP worker Koppara Biju at Thrissur district in Kerala on October 31.

