Photo of rape-accused former bishop in calendar triggers protest

A protest is mounting against using the photograph of the rape-accused former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal in the calendar

The Thrissur Archdiocese in Kerala allegedly used Franco's photograph in the calendar for 2021. The Archdiocese had faced similar allegations earlier too.

A section of believers burnt the calendar for 2021 of the archdiocese in protest at various parts of the state on Sunday.

Franco's photograph was on the calendar for the month of March, his birthday month.

Kerala Catholic Reforms Movement that initiated protests said that it was an insult for the entire Catholic community to publish the image of Franco in the calendar.

While the Archdiocese authorities were not available for comments, sources close to the Archdiocese said that it was normal practice to give photographs of bishops in the calendar to mark their birthdays.

A nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district alleged that Franco sexually assaulted her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at the convent.

He was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, illegal detention and criminal intimidation.