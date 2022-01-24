Pick Tamil to name your children, CM Stalin tells newlywed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged young men and women to name their children by choosing names from the Tamil language.

Presiding over the self-respect marriage of a couple here, Stalin, in his wishes said that they should pick Tamil names for their children.

He shared his wishes to them on his Twitter handle and urged others as well, the young population, to choose names for their babies from the Tamil language.

Stalin presided over the marriage of the daughter of a party headquarters secretary, Poochi S Murugan.

