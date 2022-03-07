Picturesque and biodiverse spots face 'threat' from Kerala's new rail project

From the picturesque and biodiverse Madayipara in Kannur in north Kerala to the Ayathil stream in Kollam in the south, the proposed semi-high-speed rail project of Kerala poses serious threat to many ecologically sensitive areas including paddy fields and mangroves.

Even as the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala has been campaigning that the green field rail project, named Silver Line, will not affect the ecology, environmentalists say that as per the alignment and detailed project report itself it was evident that the project is ringing the death knell of many ecologically sensitive areas.

Biodiversity of Madayipara, a flat topped hillock situated around 20 kilometres from Kannur city, has been documented in many studies, especially the presence of rare and endemic plants. Over 600 species of plants and over 150 varieties of butterflies and birds and different varieties of mammals and reptiles have been spotted in the picturesque region, says environmentalists.

Already stones demarking the region for the rail line were laid, which were forcefully removed by those opposing the project. The region earlier witnessed protest against mining activities.

Environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan said that if the high-speed-rail passes through Madayipara, it will spoil the biodiversity of the region.

Thirunnavaya in Malappuram district is known for lotus farms. Many lotus ponds of the region are also feared to disappear with the Silver Line project. The Kadalundi bird sanctuary in Kozhikode and Kole wetlands in Ponnani and Thrissur would be affected too. An underground tunnel route has also been proposed beneath the Kallayai river in Kozhikode.

When it comes to the south, as per the proposed alignment even a station is planned close to the Vembanad lake, a Ramsar site in India. The detailed project report proposed the diversion of a canal at Ayathil in Kollam district and the station and yard are proposed to be made across extensive paddy fields and wet lands. This triggers fears of potential floods.

S Rajeevan, general secretary of the anti-Silver Line action council, said that from the alignment it was very evident that many wetlands, paddy files and mangroves across Kerala would risk damage with the project.

Even though the Silver Line is not passing through any notified areas like national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves and other ecological sensitive areas, the alignment is somewhat parallel to the Western Ghats and hence impacts relating to biodiversity need to be carefully assessed. As per the EIA 164 points on the proposed alignment is marked as Hydrological Environment Impact Zones in Google earth.

