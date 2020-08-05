PIL seeks censorship of adult content in social media

PIL seeks censorship of adult content in social media

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 05 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the central and the state governments to reply within a month to a plea seeking a censor board for regulating adult content in the social media and OTT platforms.

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha, admitting a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate K Suthan, issued notices to the governments.

The petitioner sought the court to also temporarily stop social media sites such as YouTube, Facebook Instagram and OTT platforms like Netflix, MX Player, Voot and Zee5 from uploading or telecasting any videos.

A registered account alone was enough to start a channel, which provides a platform to upload videos in social media such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram without any restriction or censor, he said.

Further, the petitioner said there were several adult content videos in the social media which could have an adverse effect on the minds of school and college students.

Hence the PIL, he said, adding the contents released in over-the-top (OTT) platforms, that are digitally streamed, need to be censored.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PIL
OTT platforms
Facebook
Instagram
Netflix
Voot
censorship
Madras High Court

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 