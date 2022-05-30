Pilgrim crowds thin at Tirumala after weekend rush

Pilgrim crowds thin at Tirumala after weekend rush; darshan taking 8 hours

On Sunday, 90,885 devotees availed darshan, slightly higher than Saturday's 89,318 pilgrims

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • May 30 2022, 21:33 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 21:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The pilgrim rush situation at Tirumala eased after the weekend peak when the darshan time had shot up to over 48 hours.

While the number of pilgrims at the famous Hindu shrine fell considerably on Monday, darshan at the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple is currently taking about eight hours.

On Sunday, 90,885 devotees availed darshan, slightly higher than Saturday's 89,318 pilgrims.

An "unprecedented pilgrim rush" to the temple over the past weekend had pushed the 'Sarva Darshanam' waiting time to over 48 hours, prompting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's officials to appeal to the devotees planning a visit to reschedule their pilgrimage.

In view of the enormous crowds, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy has asked the pilgrims "to come prepared as they have to wait patiently for their turn of Srivari Darshan."

Tirumala is witnessing a heavy surge of pilgrims as the Covid-19 situation relaxed after two years, Reddy said on Sunday.

Summer vacations and the weekend have also contributed to the massive surge in pilgrim numbers, which an official said was higher than at the time of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Garuda Seva, like most auspicious days.

The darshan queue lines and 30 waiting compartments in the Vaikuntam complex were full on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tirumala
India News
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

What's Brewing

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Pregnancy is far more dangerous to women than abortion

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Man's 5-yr fight for Rs 35 refund helps 3L IRCTC users

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

 