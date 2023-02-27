Pinarayi accuses BJP of misusing central agencies against opposition parties

Flaying the CBI arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is yet another instance of "abuse of power" by the BJP government at the Centre and an "attack on democracy".

"The arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the central agencies to intimidate the Opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted," Vijayan said in a tweet.

Vijayan also said in a statement that the Centre was trying to divert attention from the unrest brewing among the people over issues like unemployment and economic crisis.

Vijayan's statements against central agencies came at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is tightening the probe against the Kerala government over the alleged commission of around Rs 4.5 crore in a UAE agency-funded housing scheme for the poor.

Even as the chief minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran, who is a close confidant of Vijayan and many top CPM leaders in Kerala, was summoned by the ED to appear for quizzing on Monday, he did not turn up citing that he is busy with ongoing state Assembly session.

The ED would be sending another summons to Raveendran.

Chief minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was already arrested by the ED in this connection.