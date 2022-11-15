Pinarayi Vijayan becomes longest serving Chief Minister in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan becomes longest serving CM in Kerala

Vijayan completed 2,365 days as CM since his first term in 2016, crossing C Achutha Menon's record of 2,364 days

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 15 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 20:14 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has become the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state with an uninterrupted tenure.

Vijayan completed 2,365 days as Chief Minister since his first term in 2016, crossing the record of CPI leader C Achutha Menon who was Chief Minister continuously for 2,364 days during 1970-77.

Vijayan took over as the Chief Minister on May 25, 2016, and his second consecutive term was from May 20, 2021. CPM leader E K Nayanar and Congress leader K Karunakaran had served as Chief Ministers for nearly eleven years and nine years respectively, but not without interruptions.

Pinarayi Vijayan
CPM
Kerala News
India News

