Pinarayi Vijayan becomes longest serving Chief Minister in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has become the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state with an uninterrupted tenure.
Vijayan completed 2,365 days as Chief Minister since his first term in 2016, crossing the record of CPI leader C Achutha Menon who was Chief Minister continuously for 2,364 days during 1970-77.
Vijayan took over as the Chief Minister on May 25, 2016, and his second consecutive term was from May 20, 2021. CPM leader E K Nayanar and Congress leader K Karunakaran had served as Chief Ministers for nearly eleven years and nine years respectively, but not without interruptions.
