Pinarayi Vijayan surpasses Congress' Chandy's tenure as Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has surpassed Congress leader Oommen Chandy with regard to his total tenure as chief minister in the state.

Vijayan crossed Chandy's total term of six years and 256 days as chief minister. He became the fourth in terms of tenure as chief minister. E K Nayarnar of CPM, K Karunakaran of Congress and C Achutha Menon of CPI are the other toppers in the list.

In November last year, Vijayan became the longest-serving chief minister in a row in Kerala by completing 2,365 days. He had then crossed the record of CPI's C Achutha Menon.