Vijayan surpasses Chandy's tenure as Kerala CM

Pinarayi Vijayan surpasses Congress' Chandy's tenure as Kerala CM

In November last year, Vijayan became the longest-serving chief minister in a row in Kerala by completing 2,365 days

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 18 2023, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 10:01 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has surpassed Congress leader Oommen Chandy with regard to his total tenure as chief minister in the state.

Vijayan crossed Chandy's total term of six years and 256 days as chief minister. He became the fourth in terms of tenure as chief minister. E K Nayarnar of CPM, K Karunakaran of Congress and C Achutha Menon of CPI are the other toppers in the list.

In November last year, Vijayan became the longest-serving chief minister in a row in Kerala by completing 2,365 days. He had then crossed the record of CPI's C Achutha Menon.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics
Oommen Chandy

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 