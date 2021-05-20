Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for second time

Scripting history, the LDF government in Kerala led by Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sworn in for the second consecutive time.

It is after a gap of 40 years and the first time after the formation of the present CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala that a front was retaining power in Kerala. The LDF won 99 of the 140 seats in Kerala.

Vijayan and 20 members of the Cabinet, including three women, took the oath from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. Participation at the event was restricted to less than 500 to maintain social distancing. The High Court had also directed the government to keep the participation at the event to the minimum possible and to ensure Covid-19 protocol. UDF leaders kept off from the event citing the Covid-19 situation.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the ministers proceeded to the Raj Bhavan for a customary reception by the Governor. The first Cabinet meeting would be held at the Secretariat afterwards.

In the 21-member Cabinet, 12, including Vijayan, are from the CPM, four from the CPI and five from coalition partners. Apart from four, all are first time members of the Cabinet.

Though the formal announcement of portfolios of ministers were still awaited, the youngest member, journalist-turned-politician Veena George, is most likely to be the health minister in place of K K Shailaja.

Vijayan's son-in-law Mohamed Riyas, who is DYFI national president, is also included in the Cabinet and he is likely to given the tourism and public work portfolio.

The Chief Minister might be retaining key portfolios like Home and Information Technology.

Former Rajya Sabha MPs K N Balagopal and P Rajeeve and former Kerala speaker K Radhakrishnan are among the members in the Cabinet.