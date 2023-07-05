Plagiarism allegation against Kerala CM's staff

Close on the heels of fake certificate and false mark-list allegations against the ruling CPM's students' outfit in Kerala, the Congress's student outfit alleged plagiarism allegations against a personal staff member of the chief minister.

Congress's student wing Kerala Students' Union (KSU) has alleged plagiarism in the doctoral thesis of chief minister's additional private secretary Ratheesh Kaliyadan. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier alleged that there was 70 per cent plagiarism in the doctoral thesis of Kaliyadan. He also raised suspicions over the attendance of Kaliyadan for the three-year full-time PhD from a university outside Kerala.

KSU demanded that Kaliyadan should be removed by the CMO and that a comprehensive probe should be ordered.

Meanwhile, Kaliyadan denied the allegations and filed a police complaint alleging that baseless allegations were being spread against him.