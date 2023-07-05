Plagiarism allegation against Kerala CM's staff

Close on the heels of fake certificate and false mark-list allegations against the ruling CPM's students' outfit in Kerala, the Congress's student outfit alleged plagiarism allegations against a personal staff member of the chief minister.
Congress's student wing Kerala Students' Union (KSU) has alleged plagiarism in the doctoral thesis of chief minister's additional private secretary Ratheesh Kaliyadan. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier alleged that there was 70 per cent plagiarism in the doctoral thesis of Kaliyadan. He also raised suspicions over the attendance of Kaliyadan for the three-year full-time PhD from a university outside Kerala.
Also Read | Kerala government's publicity on literary books draws flak
KSU demanded that Kaliyadan should be removed by the CMO and that a comprehensive probe should be ordered.
Meanwhile, Kaliyadan denied the allegations and filed a police complaint alleging that baseless allegations were being spread against him.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore