Plastic ban in Kerala from 2020

DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 21 2019, 20:33pm ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2019, 20:40pm ist
The Kerala government has decided to ban all types of single-use plastic from January 1, 2020. All types of single-use plastic products like carrying bags, cups, sunscreen films, juice and water packets, and garbage bags will be banned.

Stringent actions under the Environment Protection Act and fine ranging from Rs 10,000 will be imposed on suppliers and producers of single-use plastic.

Manufacturers of products in plastic bottles and covers will be made responsible for buying back the bottles and covers as per the extended producers' responsibility, said an official statement.

