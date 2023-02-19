PM condoles TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise

PM condoles TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2023, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 17:48 ist
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Credit: DH File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. 

Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was undergoing treatment in at Narayana Hrudayalaya, passed away on Saturday, family sources said.

Also Read: Actor Taraka Ratna faints during Lokesh's padyatra

Taraka Ratna (39) was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. After preliminary treatment, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Before venturing into politics, he had acted in a few Telugu movies, including his debut 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (in 2002) . However, he could not make it big on the silver screen.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
TDP

What's Brewing

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A flowery touch to flavours

A flowery touch to flavours

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

Not just a storm in a teacup

Not just a storm in a teacup

Kindness is a butterfly

Kindness is a butterfly

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

 