PM extends birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick Apporva Raagangal the debuted in a supportive role.
"A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting," Modi tweeted.
"May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," the prime minister said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos
Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels
Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site
A fervour for fermentation
Lessons from a paper wasp
To live a life of meaning
A big laugh in a grim world
Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon
What a season it’s been for Formula 1
Deadliest tornado days in US history