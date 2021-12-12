PM extends birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick Apporva Raagangal the debuted in a supportive role.

"A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting," Modi tweeted.

"May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," the prime minister said.