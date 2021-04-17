PM Modi condoles Tamil actor Vivekh's demise

PM Modi condoles Tamil actor Vivekh's demise

Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 12:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of popular Tamil actor Vivekh on Saturday and hailed him for his comic timing.

Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.

Read | RIP Vivekh: An integral part of Tamil cinema

"The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people," Modi said in a tweet.

"Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Tamil Nadu
vivekh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 