PM Modi dedicates fertilizer plant in Telangana to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) fertilizer plant here in Peddapalli district that has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, to the nation.
Commercial production in the plant began last year.
Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore.
The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation for three national highway road projects in the state that would be taken up at a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...
'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post
Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations
NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday
Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera
Living with paranoid schizophrenia
Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron