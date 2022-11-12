PM dedicates fertilizer plant in Telangana to nation

PM Modi dedicates fertilizer plant in Telangana to nation

Commercial production in the plant began last year

PTI
PTI, Ramagundam ,Telangana,
  • Nov 12 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 19:13 ist
Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) fertilizer plant here in Peddapalli district that has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, to the nation.

Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation for three national highway road projects in the state that would be taken up at a budget of Rs 2,268 crore. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Telangana
India News
fertiliser

What's Brewing

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

 