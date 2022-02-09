PM Modi doesn’t have to hand out certificates to Tamils on patriotism: M K Stalin

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to project criticism against BJP as that of one against the nation, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday sought to know who took the decision not to allow a tableau that featured freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu in the Republic Day parade.

Addressing a virtual rally seeking votes for candidates of the DMK alliance contesting the February elections to urban local bodies, Stalin launched a frontal attack on Modi and asked him not to “hand out” certificates of patriotism to Tamils, whose contributions to the freedom struggle has been “documented very well.”

“Modi thinks criticising BJP is criticising India. But who refused to allow a tableau from Tamil Nadu that featured freedom fighters like Velu Nachiyar, Subramania Bharathi, Marudhu Brothers, and V O Chidambaranar? In what way Tamil Nadu’s tableau was inferior to those that were displayed? What is the problem in allowing Bharathi’s statue when Prime Minister himself quotes his poems in his speeches?” Stalin asked.

Stalin was responding to Modi’s speech in Parliament in which he spoke about the emotional farewell Tamils gave to the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat when he died in a chopper crash in December last year.

“Tamil Nadu has always respected and praised the contributions of those who fought for the nation. Prime Minister does not have to hand out certificates to Tamils in this regard. History is proof of this fact. The only problem between them and us is what constitutes a nation. They think the nation is just territory, but we say the nation is because of the people living in it,” Stalin added.

After the tableau was rejected by the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government decided to take it to all major cities after displaying it at the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai on January 26.

Utilising the election campaign to mount a direct attack on Governor R N Ravi, Stalin asked who gave the courage to an “appointed person” to reject the NEET bill which was drafted after Justice (retired) A K Rajan panel went into the aspects of the exam and a committee headed by the Chief Secretary studied the report in detail.

“Who is behind him (the Governor)? Who gave him the courage to reject? Whose representative is he? The Governor rejects a Bill drafted by representatives of crores of people. Is this the Democracy? Can’t we ask questions?” he asked.

The Governor had on February 1 returned the NEET bill to the Assembly, opining that it was against the interest of students especially those from economically and socially weaker sections of the society. However, the Tamil Nadu Assembly convened for a Special Session on February 8 and readopted the Bill once again. The legislation was supported by all parties, except BJP.

