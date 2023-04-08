PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train here.
PM Modi, who arrived in the city, flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station.
He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with school children.
Read | PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru on April 9
The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.
On January 15, Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in AP, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy were among those who were present.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030
Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder
Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential
Three nights in Kamathipura
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs