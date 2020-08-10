PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the submarine Optical Fibre Cable between Chennai and Port Blair via video conferencing.

The submarine optical fibre cable link will deliver bandwidth of 2x200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2x100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands chain.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone for this project on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair.

Addressing the occasion, the PM said, "Through our efforts today, not only will the islands and its residents get new facilities in the coming decade but it will also establish Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the world tourist map in a major way."

This optical fibre cable project, connecting Andaman and Nicobar with rest of the country is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Be it online classes, tourism, banking, shopping or telemedicine, thousands of families in Andaman and Nicobar will now get its access, he said.

Insisting that importance of the islands has increased in light of India's 'Act East' policy, PM said that an 'Island Development Agency' was created three years ago, as a result of which connectivity is being enhanced between 12 islands of the cluster.

PM Modi lauded the efforts of the concerned people for laying 2,300 km long cable undersea before the scheduled time.

The PM also said there is a proposal to build a transhipment port in Great Nicobar at an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crore.