PM Modi laid foundation of Hindu Rashtra today, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

A mandir or a mosque can never become the symbol of India, said AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi while protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan event at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Owaisi said that by participating in the event, the PM has breached his oath of office and the secularism enshrined in the constitution.

“Today would be remembered as the day of victory of Hindutva and defeat of secularism,” the Hyderabad MP said.

“And by placing the silver brick there, PM Modi has laid the foundation of the Hindu Rashtra. This day marks the success of majoritarianism (in this country).”

Referring to the PM’s Ayodhya speech at the R Prasaam Mandir foundation event, the Hyderabad MP said that a temple or a mosque can never be the symbol of India.

“By saying that the mandir is the nation’s symbol, the PM has compelled his religion and ideology on the entire country. And thus, he endorsed majoritarianism,” Owaisi said in a press conference here.

The lone AIMIM MP has also objected to Modi blending 5 August with 15 August as the day of deliverance.

“And what was the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat doing there? And what new India was he talking about?” Owaisi asked.

The AIMIM chief also questioned the 'so-called secular' parties like the Congress that how the day can be called as a symbol of brotherhood.”