PM Modi offers prayers at famous Bhadrakali temple in Warangal during Telangana visit

He was accompanied by Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy.

PTI
PTI, Warangal,
  • Jul 08 2023, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 12:09 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Goddess Bhadrakali temple here during his visit to this historic Telangana town to lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore and address a public meeting.

Modi, who was accompanied by Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other leaders, offered prayers at the temple.

Earlier in the day, the PM arrived in Hyderabad by a special aircraft and reached Warangal in a chopper.

Also Read | PM Modi leaves UP after whirlwind trip; Telangana, Rajasthan visits on agenda for July 8

Before leaving for Warangal Modi tweeted: “Leaving for Warangal to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs. 6100 crores. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana.”

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre has been "anti-Telangana" in the last 9 years, ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao had said his party would "boycott" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8.

Telangana
Narendra Modi
India News
BJP

