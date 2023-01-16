PM Modi pays tributes to Thiruvalluvar

Tirukkural, also known as the "Kural", is a celebrated Tamil text which offers wisdom on ethics and morality in different aspects of life

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 11:39 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar and urged the youth to read the "Kural", his book of aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues.

Modi tweeted, "On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural."

"Tirukkural", also known as the "Kural", is a celebrated Tamil text which offers wisdom on ethics and morality in different aspects of life.

