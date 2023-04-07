PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat train tomorrow

PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati on April 8

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of road projects of National Highway-744

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 13:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Improving connectivity between pilgrim centres and helping local economies are at the centre of the government's push for Vande Bharat Express trains, sources said on Friday.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the semi high-speed modern train between Secunderabad and Tirupati on Saturday, four of the 13 operational Vande Bharat Express routes will connect some of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, the government sources said.

The three other routes are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi.

Also read | PM Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Noting that Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of road projects of National Highway-744, they said this will ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims visiting some of the most sacred sites in southern India such as Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala

The improved connectivity benefits pilgrims and helps local economies by boosting trade, creating jobs and promoting the growth of ancillary industries like hospitality, handicrafts, and food services, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vande Bharat
Vande Bharat Express
India News
Tirupati
Secunderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi

In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

 