PM Modi visits Adi Shankara's birthplace in Kerala

PM Modi visits Adi Shankara's birthplace in Kerala

Modi said the legacy of Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 19:18 ist
Credit: Twitter/@bjp4india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady village in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Modi, before leaving for Kalady, remembered the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy of Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.

The BJP said the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Adi Shankara, situated on the bank of River Periyar, to "honour the legacy" of the "great Indian saint."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Kerala
India News
Adi Shankaracharya

What's Brewing

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

The Uyghurs in Xinjiang: China's Muslim minority

The Uyghurs in Xinjiang: China's Muslim minority

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

 