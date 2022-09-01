PM Modi visits Adi Shankara's birthplace in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady village in Kerala's Ernakulam district.
Modi, before leaving for Kalady, remembered the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy of Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.
The BJP said the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Adi Shankara, situated on the bank of River Periyar, to "honour the legacy" of the "great Indian saint."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end
Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea
China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak
We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions
UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars
The Uyghurs in Xinjiang: China's Muslim minority
79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way